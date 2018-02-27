Marquez Extends Repsol Honda Contract

Marc Marquez has signed a two-year contract extension with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), ensuring he will continue to race for Repsol Honda until the end of 2020. The reigning champion’s contract was due to expire at the end of the upcoming campaign, but Monday’s announcement will see his stay with the team extend into a seventh and eighth season.

With his future now decided, Marquez is now looking ahead to the new MotoGP season and his quest to claim a seventh world championship, and fifth in the premier class with Honda.

“I’m excited to continue to race for Honda’s factory team in the MotoGP class. I’m proud to race as a member of the Honda family, and I appreciate how Honda and the team always do their best to provide me with everything I need. I would also like to thank everyone who has given me such warm support over the years. The first two official tests went well and, with my contract renewed, I can focus on racing in the new season. I will continue to enjoy racing, share my joy with everybody and do my best to reach our shared goals. Thank you!”

HRC President Yoshishige Nomura is delighted to have tied down Marquez for another two years, believing the deal was crucial for the company.

“I am very pleased that Marc Márquez will continue to ride for our factory team. Márquez has consistently pushed himself to the limit and matured as a rider, and given Honda many titles. We were able to announce the contract renewal at such an early stage due to our mutual trust, and our common passion for racing. I am certain that we can provide an environment for him to concentrate on the final tests in Qatar this week and in the lead-up to the opening round, and that we can start the 2018 season strongly. HRC will continue its challenge with Márquez, a vital rider in the future of MotoGP. I appreciate and look forward to everyone’s continued support for the Repsol Honda Team.”