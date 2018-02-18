MotoGP

Marquez Leads Honda 1-2 in Thailand

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez topped the timesheets on Saturday as MotoGP riders sampled the Chang International Circuit in Thailand for the first time. The Spaniard led a Repsol Honda 1-2 ahead of Dani Pedrosa, 24 hours after Cal Crutchlow had set the pace on day one as the Japanese manufacturer dominated.

Crutchlow had clocked a 1:30.797 on Friday but track evolution and an increased familiarity with the circuit saw times drop below the 90 second barrier. Marquez was among the busiest riders on day two, coming just three laps short of a century, with his 1:29.969 coming late in proceedings to usurp Pedrosa.

Jack Miller continued his sensational winter with third place, although the factory Ducati riders were making headlines elsewhere with the team debuting its new aero-fairing, an evolution of their striking ‘hammerhead’ design of 2017. Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo also ran an updated chassis as they ended the day in ninth and tenth, seven tenths off the pace.

Yamaha endured a difficult opening day to the Buriram test although Maverick Vinales raised spirits with a 1:30.274 late on Saturday, moving him up to fourth ahead of Tech 3’s Johann Zarco. Danilo Petrucci was sixth fastest ahead of another of the test’s surprise packages, Alex Rins. The Spaniard was a superb second on Friday and remained within half a second of the outright pace on Saturday with Suzuki also debuting a new aero-fairing.

Day one leader Cal Crutchlow was eighth ahead of the factory Ducatis while team-mate Takaaki Nakagami continued to lead the rookie pack in fifteenth, a group boosted this week by the introduction of Hafizh Syahrin at Tech 3.

 

2018 MotoGP Pre-Season Testing: Buriram (Day Two)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:29.969
226. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:30.127
343. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:30.185
425. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:30.274
55. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:30.360
69. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:30.367
742. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:30.446
835. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:30.490
94. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:30.494
1099. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:30.729
1129. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:30.775
1253. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:30.855
1319. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:30.883
1446. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:30.888
1530. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:30.901
1638. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:31.113
1741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:31.130
1821. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:31.185
1936. Mika KallioKTMKTM Test Team1:31.598
2045. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:31.637
2117. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:31.661
2212. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:31.994
2355. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:31.998
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:32.267

