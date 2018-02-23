McLaren’s Mansour Ojjeh: “This formidable team keeps pushing itself forward”

Mansour Ojjeh says it is extremely important for the McLaren F1 Team to re-establish themselves on the track this season, especially after three years in the doldrums with Honda.

The team has failed to finish on the podium since the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, with their best results in their time with Honda a trio of fifth places for Fernando Alonso.

McLaren has switched from Honda to Renault Sport power in 2018, and Ojjeh, Executive Committee Member of McLaren Group, says it is time for the team to be a fighting force once more.

“It’s imperative that McLaren looks to re-establish itself on the track this year,” said Ojjeh. “Off-track, we have been working as strongly as ever: this year’s car is the result of a fantastic amount of teamwork and effort, of which we can be hugely proud.

“As ever, this formidable team keeps pushing itself forward, and I applaud everyone at McLaren for their relentless commitment to the mission.”

Ojjeh is also delighted to see the team return to the papaya orange livery of the teams past, and it underlines the team spirit that engulfs the Woking-based team as they continue their quest to return to the top step of the podium for the first time since Jenson Button won the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

“It’s fantastic to be able to return McLaren’s grand prix cars to the classic papaya orange livery they once sported in the 1960s,” said Ojjeh. “They look incredible, and really underline the fearless spirit with which we attack the new season.

“As a team, we have always been at our best when we are at our bravest, and I think this is another example of that indomitable spirit.”