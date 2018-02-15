New York returns to Red Bull GRC schedule

Red Bull Global Rallycross will return to New York for the first time in four years with a double header event in Buffalo on June 9-10.

The event, which will now serve as the season opener, will take place at Lancaster National Speedway. The facility, which has been open since 1959, has previously hosted motorsport events on both its drag strip and oval track, as well as car shows and concerts.

“Lancaster National Speedway will be an exciting addition to this year’s schedule as we kick off our first event of the season with both a doubleheader, and a new venue,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “The location is perfectly suited for all our rallycross fans in the north east.”

The Red Bull GRC track will be purpose-built, using parts of the oval course, multiple surfaces, and the series’ signature 70-foot jump. The event will also be the first time the new Polaris GRC class, featuring the Polaris RZR RS1, will race at a Red Bull GRC event.

“Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway is very pleased to welcome Red Bull Global Rallycross to our award-winning motorsports facility,” said Tim Packman, Track President. “This will be the first event of its kind for us and we look forward to welcoming all the teams and fans to this great event. We are honoured to be the facility kicking off the 2018 season for this internationally-followed series. Welcome to Lancaster National Speedway, we look forward to having you all.”

Red Bull GRC last raced in New York in 2014 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event was won by Tanner Foust in a Marklund Motorsport-built Volkswagen Polo. It was Foust’s first win for Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, and the team’s third win in just four starts. Nelson Piquet Jr. and Ken Block completed the podium on that occasion.