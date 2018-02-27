Official partner and new logo unveiled for WTCR

OSCARO will continue its relationship with Eurosport Events, becoming the 'Series Presenting Partner' for the WTCR. Credit: Eurosport Events

Eurosport Events, the promoters of the World Touring Car Cup, have announced leading online automotive parts retailer OSCARO as the official partner of the WTCR, signing a 2-year contract as the ‘Series Presenting Partner’.

OSCARO first involved itself in the series’ predecessor, the World Touring Car Championship, supporting John Filippi as one of his primary sponsors throughout his stint in the WTCC.

Following their debut season with Filippi in 2014, OSCARO would ultimately increase their involvement with the series in 2015 by becoming the sponsor of the WTCC’s ‘Repair Time’ in between races, before signing on as an official series sponsor in 2016.

“We are delighted to keep growing our relationship with OSCARO. The combination of action-packed races, the variety of TCR cars involved, the sporting fairness and competitiveness, as well as the range of tailor-made sponsorship solutions offered by Eurosport Events, were determinant factors for OSCARO to go to the next level together,” said a pleased François Ribeiro, the head at Eurosport Events.

“Becoming the title partner of the WTCR was a straightforward decision for us. This partnership embodies the real spirit of the OSCARO brand and its true love of real competition. We are very excited by the new dimension of our partnership with Eurosport Events and we can bet the series will be very popular with touring car fans around the world,” adds Pierre-Noël Luiggi, CEO of OSCARO.

Also unveiled in the latest announcement is the new logo, which combines the branding of both the WTCC and TCR by utilising the TCR logo alongside the ‘W’ from the WTCC.