Peroni Switches to MP Motorsport for Second Eurocup Campaign

Australian teenager Alex Peroni will continue in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series in 2018 after agreeing a switch to MP Motorsport.

The eighteen-year-old took a superb victory in Pau whilst with Fortec Motorsports but saw his form dip in the second half of the season, scoring points in only two of the final fifteen races as he finished tenth in the championship standings.

But now with the experience from 2017, he heads into the new season with renewed confidence, and has become MP Motorsport’s second signing so far after Christian Lundgaard.

“Eurocup competition is incredibly intense,” said Peroni. “So I am happy to be able to join a team as professional as MP Motorsport.

“I hope to build a strong working relationship with my new engineer so that we can get the maximum out of the car under all circumstances and be among the top drivers at the end of the year.

“Another factor was the team’s experience and success in a range of series, from Formula 4 to Formula Renault 2.0, GP3 and Formula 2.”

Team manager Sander Dorsman believes the Australian has a lot of potential, and feels they should be aiming to finish inside the top five in the championship this season.

“Alex had a solid first year in Eurocup last year, and could have finished in the top five with a bit more experience and luck,” said Dorsman. “So I believe together we should be targeting a top five finish in Eurocup this year.

“He is a welcome addition to our squad and we look forward to working with him into the future.”