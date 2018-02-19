Perrinn to use Formula E motors in Le Mans electric dreams

Perrinn Limited have agreed a deal with an undisclosed Formula E powertrain supplier to provide the three motors needed for its LMP1-based Project 424 in fulfilling their ambition to take an all-electric car to the 24 hours of Le Mans.

The team hope to get the car up and running in the next six months, in preparation for a Le Mans assault by 2025.

The car will have three motors: one at the front and two at the back, will give the Project 424 phenomenal performance figures, 750 kw, equivalent to just over 1000 bhp.

They predict that the car will reach 0-100 km/h in 2 seconds, with a top-speed of 220 mph. But Perrin also believes that car would weigh 1200 kg, 330 kg than a LMP1 hybrid contender, and would produce lap-times between a LMP1 and a LMP2.

Perrin told motorsport.com “Technological advances could allow an all-electric prototype to race at Le Mans in five years without the need to change batteries.”

“Our plan is to build a new car every year to incorporate advances in battery and charging technology”

There have been rumours that Don Panoz could enter an electric GT car at Le Mans next year in a garage 56 Green 4U. But if he does so, they will require a battery change at each stop to finish the race.