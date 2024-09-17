Valentino Rossi: “We Are So Happy”

Valentino Rossi spoke for the whole BMW M Team WRT family when he summed up the mood following the 6 Hours of Fuji by saying “we are so happy!”

The penultimate round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) was a fantastic weekend for the German-Belgian team. The Hypercar division secured their maiden podium with the #15 car in their debut year racing in WEC, while in LMGT3, the #46 car, featuring star driver Rossi, finished 3rd and the #31 car finished 10th despite competing for the podium for the bulk of the race.

The #15 BMW crosses the line in Fuji to secure their first ever WEC Hypercar podium. Credit: BMW M Motorsport

The weekend started strongly for the team. Dries Vanthoor was ultra-competitive in qualifying, slotting the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 into 3rd on the grid, the best qualifying result of their season so far, meaning they were just far enough ahead to avoid a multi-car collision at the first corner of the second lap. The #20 car was not so lucky. René Rast, who was at the wheel at the time, managed to escape the carnage but picked up damage curtesy of debris on the track, forcing him to pit and putting them out of contention for the rest of the race. Meanwhile, the #15 car put on a storming display, challenging for victory and putting on a great show between themselves and titans of WEC such as Toyota Gazoo Racing, maintaining superb pace and coming home second behind championship leaders #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport.

In LMGT3, the situation was more complicated. Neither of the BMW M4 LMGT3 cars qualified well, but both put on a great show to climb the order. The Doctor, Valentino Rossi, had his best performance of the season, climbing a scarcely believable five places in just two laps. This performance, combined with superb efforts from teammates Ahmed Al Harthy and Maxime Martin in their stints, put the #46 car on the podium for the second time in 2024.

The #46 squad of Ahmed Al Harthy, Valentino Rossi, and Raffaele Marciello on the podium in Fuji. Credit: BMW M Motorsport

“We are so happy” enthused Rossi. “It feels very good after our DNF in Austin two weeks ago. This race was hard but Ahmad, Maxime and I did a fantastic job in our stints and our team made once again the perfect strategy and the perfect pitstops. It is our second podium this season and we are very happy!“

The three #15 Hypercar drivers were naturally delighted at their maiden podium. “The first podium for BMW M Motorsport in FIA WEC is a fantastic achievement” enthused Dries Vanthoor, who stood alongside his brother Laurens Vanthoor, driver in the #6 Porsche, on the podium for the first time in WEC. “This is a very special moment for everyone who has worked so hard on this project. Considering where we started this season, and now seeing where we stand, it’s huge progress. Second place is great, but we’re not quite where we want to be yet – that’s a victory.”

The distinctive looks of the #15 BMW on the way to second. Credit: BMW M Motorsport

“It’s a great feeling for us drivers, for the entire team, and for BMW M Motorsport” agreed Marco Wittmann. “That we have now achieved our first WEC podium with this project is fantastic. We gave strong performance throughout the weekend – in practice as well as in qualifying – and had a good pace in the race. We drove flawlessly and had a successful start. Looking at where we started and the progress we’ve made, we can really be proud. The first podium feels incredibly good, and the entire team has done a fantastic job. I’m super happy.”

Raffaele Marciello described why the podium is such an achievement for them. “We’ve seen progress throughout the season” the Italian driver explained. “After Austin, we thought this track might not be the best for us, but the improvements we made paid off. It’s a big boost for us drivers and the team. It’s not just about the podium – it’s about being able to compete at the front and perform well. That’s a great feeling.”

With only one round left in what has been a fantastic WEC season, BMW are in a very strong position to battle for their first victory of the season at the 8 Hours of Bahrain.