Phil Hill to make Single Seater Bow with Anders Motorsport in 2018

German Karting star Phil Hill will make his debut in single seaters in 2018 after signing with the Anders Motorsport team for the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup.

The fifteen-year-old has enjoy both national and international success at karting level, and was crowned the 2017 ROK Cup Germany Champion in a season where he took seven victories and three further podium finishes, and broke multiple lap records a long the way.

“The NEC is a very good series to start my single-seater career with,” said Hill. “The Formula Renault car is a lot more aerodynamic than an F4 car and that’s good for my development in terms of set-up and experience.

“The chassis is on a very high safety standard because it’s proven according to FIA F3 standards. The two-litre Renault engine is very reliable and I also like the design of the car. And last, but certainly not least, I admire the racing – hard, but fair!”

Hill tested multiple times with Anders Motorsport during 2017, and is excited to work alongside the team as they make their own debut in NEC this season, although he acknowledges his biggest challenge will be learning the circuits, which will all be new to him, starting with Zandvoort in April.

“Anders Motorsport is a young team with nice people I like to work with,” said Hill. “Last year we did nine tests together which proved this. It’s their first year in NEC too but I think we can achieve big things together and get a good position in the championship.

“I don’t think it will be a stern test learning the car, I would say I know the car pretty well already. The tests I did were very useful and I’ve done a lot of simulator practice, which is great alternative to track time. The more challenging part will be learning the new tracks – the car is always the same, aside from the set-up.

“I’m looking forward to the entire season, it’s my first year in single seaters and so every race will be another challenge. I can’t say really to which track I look forward the most because this year every round on the calendar is exceptional. But if I would have to say one, I think it would be Zandvoort because it will be my maiden race in the NEC.”

Hill has also praised series organisers Renault Sport for making NEC a desirable championship to race in; particularly as the top three will earn prizes that could see them move into the Eurocup category the following season.

“I have to commend Renault Sport, they’re doing a great job to support young talents,” said Hill. “The NEC is a good series to make the step into formula racing, there are many great drivers and we race as part of the some really high-profile events.

“The prizes for finishing in the top three are very useful, as the Formula Renault Eurocup is the natural next step on the ladder.”