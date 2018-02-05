Romeo Ferraris to bring Alfa TCR to WTCR

Romeo Ferraris have announced their entrance to the World Touring Car Cup with two of their self devloped Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR cars set to take the grid at Marrakech in April. Their driver pairing is set to be revealed in the near future.

The team began development of the Giulietta at the end of 2015 with initial plans to enter the TCR International Series finale in Macau, although they would ultimately miss the round due to an insufficient amount of time for necessary testing.

It would finally make its official debut in the 2016 season with Michela Cerruti and Petr Fulin sharing the majority of the seat time, achieving a best finish of sixth in Race 1 at Sochi, before seeing significant improvements in their sophomore year to claim three victories – the only car outside of the 3 VAG Group cars and the JAS Honda to have done so in the TCR International Series.

“We are delighted to announce the entry of our cars in the FIA WTCR. For our company it is a big step forward, as after two seasons in the TCR International we will enter an FIA-sanctioned world series, providing technical assistance to our cars,” said Cerruti, now the Operations Manager at the Opera-based firm.

“The proposition is certainly very interesting and we rely a lot on the WTCR promoters and organisers to deliver a winning package. The introduction of TCR cars will certainly raise the level of both the competition and the show on track, in a series that has always attracted huge numbers of spectators and viewers.”

The Alfa Romeo will join a variety of brands on the WTCR grid next year with Audi, SEAT and Honda also with confirmed entries.