Sean Rayhall to replace Scott Pruett at 3GT

Sean Rayhall will replace Scott Pruett at 3GT Racing for two of the remaining three North American Endurance cup races, Rayhall will fill the gap in the #15 car left by Pruett who has retired after a 34 year career.

The European Le Mans series LMP3 champion will fill the gap in the #15 car along side Jack Hawksworth and David Heinemeir Hansson at the Mobil 1 12 hours of Sebring and Motul Petit Le Mans. His participation in Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen has not been confirmed.

Rayhall is no stranger to racing in IMSA, he competed in Prototype challenge in 2014 and 2017 and the in the Delatwing. He competed in this years Rolex 24 at Daytona with HART in their Acura, finishing seventeenth in class.

3GT are a team on the rise and have shown promising results since their debut in 2016 Sean Rayhall has had promising results in his sportscar career and his experience will be a valuable asset to the team.