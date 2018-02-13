Vartanyan Stays in Eurocup after Arden Motorsport Switch

Aleksandr Vartanyan will remain in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series for a second season after agreeing a switch to Arden Motorsport, the team that took him to a podium in a one-off appearance in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup at the end of 2017.

The Russian has made the move from JD Motorsport with whom he secured ten top ten finishes in 2017, with his best result being fifth at the Hungaroring, but he is hoping to have better results in his second campaign after joining Arden.

“I am very glad that I will be performing in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 with Arden Motorsport,” said Vartanyan.

“I hope that this year’s results will be much better than in the past, I believe that I conducted enough tests with Arden Motorsport to show a good result. I want to thank SMP Racing for the opportunity to show themselves.”

Ben Salter, the Team Manager of Arden Motorsport’s Formula Renault 2.0 squad, was happy to secure the services of Vartanyan, after the Russian impressed them with his performance during the Hockenheimring round of the NEC last season where he finished third in race two of the weekend.

“It’s with great pleasure that we can confirm Alex joins the team for a full season in Formula Renault Eurocup this year,” said Salter. “Alex has raced with us once in the NEC championship already where he was extremely impressive, taking his first podium in the category.

“We were pleased to work with him again during our winter test programme – we know that he has the potential to do great things on track, so we have no doubt that he will be competitive from the word go as he hits the track this year.”