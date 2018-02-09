Yates Announces Expanded 2018 Campaign

Prestone MSA British Rally Championship front-runner Rhys Yates has confirmed he is to return to the series this season, as well as competing in several European events in 2018.

Yates, who will drive a brand-new Skoda Fabia R5 after switching from the Ford Fiesta R5 he has driven for the last two seasons, is hoping to compete both in Britain as well as on selected FIA European Rally Championship events with the aim of building up his experience on rallies overseas.

“We did things the right way by starting in a Suzuki Swift, then an R2 Fiesta before moving up to four-wheel-drive but I feel the time is right to chase down a title and I think the British Championship could be in reach this year.” said Yates.

“We have the right car, right team and Alex (Lee) is back in the co-driver’s seat this season so I will have the confidence to push, where perhaps I was cautious last year. It will be interesting to see what the pace is like on the Border Counties”.

He added: “Being abroad in high profile, overseas events was great last season I really want to head back out there and see what we can do. We will do Wales Rally GB again as its part of the British Championship this season and Spain was one of the best events I’ve done so we will be going back there.”

“But I want to try some ERC rounds too as the R5 competition it mega on those events, so it will give us a great benchmark to measure against during the year.”

Yates’ first competitive event in his new car will be the Malcolm Wilson Rally that he will use as a warm up for his BRC campaign, with the event taking place on Saturday March 3.