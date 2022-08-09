ERC to host season-finale at WRC´s RallyRACC round in Spain

The remaining spot on the calendar is now filled up as the season-finale for the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship has been confirmed last week, the rally will be hosted on the same weekend as the FIA World Rally Championship during 2022 RallyRACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada, seeing the two largest rally series in the world sharing same stages and will become an ultimate spectacle for all rally fans.

The asphalt round is scheduled to be hosted on 20-22 October on the hills of Costa Daurada nearby the city of Barcelona. Even if the ERC series will be sharing the same stages as the WRC series, it will be a bit cifferent and be run under its own regulations. The rally starts with a qualifying stage on Thursday morning before continuing on Friday and ends on Saturday meanwhile WRC will continue on to Sunday.

Spain is set to become the longest rally of the year, the two days will be featuring a total of 14 special stages that includes a total of 240.60 kilometres of test and the 24.40 kilometres long El Montmell Power Stage will conclude the rally, where hopefully many champions will be crowned their hard fought titles. The WRC Promoter which owns the rights for ERC and WRC broadcasting, will provide bespoke highlights, TV and social media content throughout the weekend.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“We are hugely excited to announce the event as the final round of this year’s championship, the ERC is committed to developing and raising the profile of young talent. Many of our drivers have aspirations to reach the highs of the WRC and the inclusion of Spain as the final round will give them the perfect opportunity to showcase their abilities.” Iain Campbell, manager of ERC, said.

“Event organisers RACC know exactly what it takes to run a successful rally at this level and they jumped at the chance to have us on board.”

“This rally will have a stronger impact than ever before. It will be the perfect treat for fans as they witness the world’s two biggest rally championships in the same event. We are pleased to welcome the ERC to Salou in October for what will be a legendary event.” Josep Mateu, RACC president, added.