Yokohama and Panta appointed as official WTCR suppliers

The FIA have confirmed that both Yokohama and Panta will remain as the official respective tyre and fuel suppliers of the series in its first year under TCR regulations as the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

The two firms have agreed upon a 2-year contract to supply the series until the end of 2019, when the contract with TCR promoters WSC Ltd to run the TCR rule-set is expected to end.

Both Yokohama and Panta were the suppliers for the WTCR’s predecessor, the World Touring Car Championship, with the Japanese tyre manufacturer now heading into its twelfth season of cooperation with the FIA and Eurosport Events.

Panta Fuels themselves are also highly experienced in the touring car paddock having supplied the WTCC since the 2008 season as well as a range of other international championships such as the World Rally Championship.

Yokohama currently supplies tyres to the TCR Middle East series, as it had done in 2017, and will also become the official tyre supplier for the TCR UK Series when the series makes its official track debut at the end of March.