The Alma Pramac Ducati duo of Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller have unveiled the team’s brand new livery for the 2018 MotoGP season.

The pair were on hand to help the team at the official 2018 launch this evening, held at the at the ‘Manifattura Lamborghini’ in Bologna. The team’s Ducati remains red, blue and white, however there is more blue on the bike and leathers this season. New title sponsors, Alma, can also be seen advertised on the sides of the bike.

Petrucci remains with the team following an impressive 2017, which saw the Italian rider pick up four podium finishes and four front-row starts. Petrucci also came extremely close to winning at Assen and again at Misano, with Marc Marquez passing him for the victory at the start of the final lap.

The 27-year-old will once again ride a factory-spec machine in 2018, however it appears that it will be his last with the team as they have already signed Francesco Bagnaia on a factory contract for 2019. Petrucci has his sights set on a full factory ride in 2019.

Speaking at the launch, Petrucci said:

“I am very happy to race another year with Pramac Racing. I am the rider who has raced the most with these colours and I’m proud of it. We have always done great things since I arrived in 2015. This will be the most important season. I have an official bike, I have great expectations and with a year more of experience I will try to do better than last season.”

Petrucci will be joined in 2018 by Miller, who makes the switch from the Marc VDS Honda team. The Australian, who will be riding a GP17 machine, is delighted to be with his new team and admitted that he has high expectations for the season ahead. Miller commented:

“I am happy to be here. The countdown is now finally over. This is the week of the first Grand Prix and I am excited and very motivated to start the season. We have made a very good job with the team so far, and I can’t wait to fly to Qatar and do my best. I have great expectations in this new adventure with Alma Pramac Racing.”

The 2018 MotoGP season gets underway this weekend (16-18 March) in Qatar.