Australian F3 Champion Calan Williams Joins EuroFormula Open Field with Fortec

2017 Australian Formula 3 champion Calan Williams has confirmed his switch to European racing after signing with Fortec Motorsports in the EuroFormula Open championship.

Williams will join Petru Florescu and Yves Baltas in a very International-looking team having dominated the Australian F3 championship last year, taking eleven wins and sixteen podiums, with the seventeen-year-old Australian continuing with the team that he tested and raced with during the recent EuroFormula Open Winter Series.

Whilst the deal is currently for only the first few rounds, Williams does expect to remain on board for the full campaign, and will head into the new season with confidence after impressing during the Winter Series.

“I am extremely excited to be racing with Fortec in the EuroFormula Open series,” said Williams. “At this stage we have locked in the early rounds, however with the sponsorship we have and other backing we continue to build, the focus is on competing in all events.

“The EuroFormula Open Winter Series events at Barcelona, Paul Ricard and Jerez have been an incredible step up, and I have been really pleased with the gains I have made with the guidance of engineering legend Mick Kouros, my race engineer Tom Toovey, and the whole team.”

Mick Kouros, the team manager of Fortec’s EuroFormula Open squad, admits he is excited to see what Williams can do this year after being impressed by the teenager across the three Winter Series events.

“Fortec Motorsport’s EuroFormula Open team is looking forward to having Calan Williams join the grid for this year’s series,” said Kouros.

“After having a successful Winter Series with Calan, who showed good performances on circuits that he’d never been to, the team is excited with the potential that Calan is showing. And that will only improve as we begin the main championship.”