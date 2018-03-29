Bandini Trophy and Minardi Day combine for celebrations in May

The weekend of the 5/6 May will see motorsport unite in celebration for the collaboration of the heads of two organisations, the Bandini Committee and Minardi.

The Bandini Trophy is in its twenty-fifth edition of the award in memory of the famous and much loved Ferrari driver who lost his life in 1967.

It is the third year of Minardi Day as Giancarlo Minardi links up with Formula Imola to prepare the event at the circuit.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver, Valtteri Bottas will collect the 2018 Bandini Trophy for his commendable performance in his first season with Mercedes in Brisighella.

He takes over from Scuderia Ferrari as recipient of the award. The last driver to receive it was Max Verstappen in 2016.

The Finnish driver will be joined at the event by Aldo Costa, a F1 World Champion designer, Riccardo Mosconi who is Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer and Angelo Sticchi Damiani. Damiani himself will receive a special exclusive award and is currently the president of ACI and vice-president of the FIA.

The awards are decided by a committee made up of some of the most illustrious figures from the world of motorsport and journalism.

The Saturday afternoon will see Bottas drive the W07, the 2016 title winning car from Faenza to Brisighella before receiving the prestigious award.

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, who received the award in 2015 on behalf of Mercedes will also attend both events in the weekend while the 2013 W04 Mercedes F1 car will be driven at Imola.

Bottas will be in the pits in Imola to sign autographs for fans.

These two major motorsport events will begin at 3.00pm on Saturday 5th May with a parade of cars and exhibits and the arrival of the W07 in Brisighella and conclude with a closing ceremony at 6.00pm.