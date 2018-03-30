BMW Racer Shield Becomes Latest Ginetta Newcomer

2017 750 Motor Club M3 Cup runner-up Carl Shield will move into the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season as a privateer entrant.

Shield’s move to the Supercup will see him renew rivalries with the reigning M3 Cup champion Adam Shepherd, who will race with Team HARD.

After impressing in his maiden season of car racing by winning the M3 Cup’s John Miles Novice Driver award in 2016, Shield would go on to be a title contender last year.

Shield picked up four race victories and six other podium finishes across the campaign in his BMW E46 M3, missing out on the title by twenty-four points.

“The Supercup is a high-profile series. I had a look at the cars at the Autosport Show and it seemed more affordable than I thought it ever could be,” Shield told Motorsport News.

“Ginetta put me in a car at Donington Park for a test and I gelled with the car straight away. I had never driven on slicks before or with aero and after twenty minutes I was on the pace.

“I’m doing it on a very tight budget – I just want to go out and have fun. Adam [Shepherd] is a great racer, very fair, and it will be nice to carry on battling with him.

“I’d like to thank Ginetta for working so hard getting me in a car, they’ve been so helpful.”