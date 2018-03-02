BRC Racing test Hyundai at Vallelunga

Michelisz and Tarquini built mileage on the new Yokohama tyres in a test at Vallelunga. Credit: TCR Media

The star BRC Racing Team pairing of Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini underwent testing at Vallelunga in preparation for the inaugural World Touring Car Cup round in Marrakech next month.

The experienced team-mates drove the Hyundai i30 N TCR cars for the first time on the new Yokohama tyres, set to be used across TCR series for 2018, with rain also providing them mileage and data on the rain tyres.

Michelisz was building early mileage in the car ahead of his official racing debut in the car, learning the Hyundai having initially competed in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Honda Civic Type R.

The Italian team have also confirmed an additional programme in their native TCR Italy with 2017 runner-up Eric Scalvini leading the line-up alongside debutant Federico Paolino, each also set to drive a Hyundai.

“This new challenge attracts me and I am enthusiastic both about the new car and the new people I’ll be working with. The i30 N TCR impressed me positively and I intend to try it as much as possible to deepen my knowledge,” said Scalvini.

The team will officially present their WTCR and TCR Italy line-ups on the 10 March at 9.30 AM (GMT), with the presentation set to be live-streamed on the BRC Racing Team social media pages.

“It will be a very intense year, that we will present publicly with a special live streaming that will go online on our social channels on March 10th. After announcing our participation to the new WTCR 2018 I would add that, even if the surprises are not over, we are ready to accept this new Italian challenge,” announced BRC CEO Massimiliano Fissore.