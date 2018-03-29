Campos Racing Finalise Formula 2 Line-up with Nissany Signing

Campos Vexatec Racing has confirmed Israeli racer Roy Nissany will race for the team during the 2018 FIA Formula 2 championship alongside Italian Luca Ghiotto.

Nissany was a four-time race winner in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship across the past two seasons, and he also took eighteen podiums in that time, having raced for both Lotus and RP Motorsport.

The twenty-three-year-old joined Campos for all three pre-season tests and will now make his Formula 2 race debut at the Bahrain International Circuit next weekend.

“I’m thrilled to be racing with Campos Vexatec Racing in Formula 2,” said Nissany. “From my short experience with the team I have already felt a great bond, both with the people and the car.

“We are already determinately working on the first race’s preparations, and I am well confident we can develop ourselves in synergy and reach our goals.”

Adrián Campos, the team principal of Campos Vexatec Racing, believes there is plenty of potential to unlock out of Nissany, and he excited to see how he progresses this season.

“I’m delighted to start working with Roy,” said Campos. “I have been closely following his career for the past two years and I think he has huge potential to unlock.

“As always, we will do everything we can to help him achieve success. He will improve throughout the season and certainly there is a bright future ahead for him.”