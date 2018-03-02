Campos Racing sign John Filippi for 2018 WTCR campaign

Campos Racing have signed 23-year old Frenchman, John Filippi to contest the inaugural season of the FIA World Touring Car Cup this year following a deal the Spanish team made to run a SEAT Cupra.

The season will begin on the 7-8 April in Morocco at Circuit International Automobile El Hassan.

Filippi has four years experience in the now-suspended World Touring Car Championship, having driven a Citroen C-Elysee for Sebastien Loeb Racing in 2017.

This deal marks a return to Campos for Filippi, who he ran with between 2014-16, running a SEAT Leon in 2014, followed by a Chevrolet Cruz in the next two years.

Following the announcement, John Filippi told TouringCars.net that:

“I’m looking forward to getting in the car for the first few tests. Participating in this 2018 championship is probably one of the biggest challenges of my career, it is the logical continuation of my career”.

We will have to see how the young Frenchman gets on at the tests and crucially throughout the entire WTCR campaign with the Spanish outfit. Their other two drivers are yet to be confirmed for the upcoming campaign.