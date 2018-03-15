DG Sport keeps Mat’o Homola for upcoming WTCR season

Former TCR International Series team DG Sport has announced that Mat’o Homola will stay with the team for the 2018 World Touring Car Cup season.

The 23-year-old from Slovakia joined the team for last year’s TCR International Series season, finishing 11th overall in the drivers’ championship with two second-place finishes.

Homola took part in the Slovakia round of the World Touring Car Championship in 2015 with Campos Racing.

“I’m crazy excited for the new challenge with big competition among very skilled racing drivers,” said Homola, “and I’m happy to continue driving with DG Sport Compétition again. I know the team – they are experienced, working very hard and fully motivated to achieve great results, same as me.

“Moreover, I had a chance to test the brand new Peugeot 308 TCR and it definitely exceeded my expectations, because I didn’t expect such a good handling and powerful engine, which doesn’t seem to suffer from being 1.6 instead of 2.0 litres.”

DG Sport will make the switch to a Peugeot 308 TCR in 2018 from the Opel Astra TCR the team used in 2017. The team finished seventh in the teams’ championship for TCR International last year.

Christian Jupsin, the team principal at DG Sport, has expressed his pleasure that he is working with Homola again this season due to the way he conducts himself and the motivation he has to succeed.

“I’m truly pleased to renew the challenge with him and I wish to thank him for the trust he places in us,” said Jupsin. “Last year the team were able to appreciate his professionalism, his enthusiasm and his enormous motivation.

“Mat’o, he’s a fighter, a winner, a racer as our British friends would say. Only one thing counts for him, to win!”