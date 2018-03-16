MotoGP

Dovizioso Still on Top, Vinales Facing Q1

Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso maintained his position at the top of the timesheets in second practice at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Italian led a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Pramac’s Danilo Petrucci while 2017 race-winner Maverick Vinales failed to make the top ten, leaving him in serious danger of missing out on an automatic Q2 spot.

With darkness having descended over Losail and temperatures dropping, conditions were much more conducive to fast times, as Cal Crutchlow proved when he set the fastest time of the day within ten minutes of the pitlane opening. The Briton remained on top until ten minutes from the end as attentions turned to qualifying up and down the pitlane.

Surprisingly to many, it was Suzuki’s Alex Rins who made the first big move, breaking into the 1:54s for the first time. The Ducati riders showed their strength though four minutes from time with Petrucci knocking half a second off the Spaniard’s time, only to be pipped by Dovizioso on the factory GP18. Ultimately, the two would end the evening on top of the leaderboard with just six thousandths of a second separating them.

Rins held onto third after improving again on his final lap, keeping him ahead of a tight group of riders making up the rest of the top ten. Jorge Lorenzo was fourth, underlining Ducati’s superiority, a hundredth of a second clear of the second Suzuki of Andrea Iannone who kicked off the session with a fiery on-track exchange with Karel Abraham.

Marc Marquez was sixth ahead of fellow Honda riders Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow while Valentino Rossi led the Yamaha challenge in ninth, the four riders each separated by one thousandth of a second. Johann Zarco was the last rider in the 1:54s in tenth, earning him a potential Q2 spot, and if high temperatures in tomorrow’s daytime FP3 session, Maverick Vinales looks stranded in eleventh.

 

2018 Grand Prix of Qatar: (Combined Practice Times)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
14. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:54.361
29. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:54.367
342. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:54.458
499. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:54.831
529. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:54.841
693. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:54.850
726. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:54.851
835. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:54.852
946. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:54.853
105. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:54.912
1125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:55.195
1241. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:55.236
1353. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:55.308
1443. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:55.360
1530. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:55.694
1645. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:55.718
1744. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:55.919
1821. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:55.965
1912. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:56.242
2038. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:56.260
2117. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:56.394
2255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:56.454
2319. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:56.528
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:57.765

