Fittje Makes Drivex School Switch ahead of Second EuroFormula Open Season

Jannes Fittje will remain in EuroFormula Open in 2018 after joining Drivex School, with the German joining Christian Hahn and Lukas Dunner in the three-car line-up with the Spanish team.

The eighteen-year-old started the 2017 season with Fortec Motorsports before switching to RP Motorsport for the final three races, with Fittje enjoying his best weekend of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza where he took two of his four podium finishes.

Fittje made his debut with Drivex School, who took Nikita Troitskiy to second place in the Drivers’ standings last season, in the recent Winter Series event at the Circuit Paul Ricard, and he managed to finish on the podium in race one.

“I am really happy to join Drivex for 2018,” said Fittje. “The team did a great job the last two seasons and hopefully this year we will fight for the championship together.

“Now we have to focus on the next test days to get better than everyone! I would also like to thank my partners for their support and of course the team for this opportunity!”

Team principal Miguel Ángel de Castro believes the trio of drivers the team has at their disposal in 2018 are an exciting combination, and he is expecting big things from all of them.

“I’m proud to welcome Jannes,” said Ángel de Castro. “He is a talented driver and definitively another great addition to our team in the series.

“We started working together in Le Castellet and became clear he is a quick learner. We made excellent progress both days and everybody is already looking forward to working together again and prepare an exciting new season, which I expect to be very successful with our trio of drivers.”