Guerlain Chicherit targeting podium finishes for GCK

GC Kompetition team owner-driver Guerlain Chicherit is excited to get the 2018 FIA World Rallcross Championship season underway with the brand-new Renault Megane R.S RX and Jérôme Grosset-Janin alongside him.

The Megane R.S RX has been engineered by Prodrive while GCK will benefit from development work from double-DTM champion Timo Scheider.

“I’m so stoked to have Jérôme join us as my team mate – we’ll be a French force to be reckoned with,” said Chicherit. ”

“Jérôme is incredibly hungry for this opportunity and I can already see a nice bit of team mate rivalry forming between us, which should make for a really exciting, promising season.

“Jérôme is a very experienced driver, he knows the sport and the tracks very well and brings quite a lot of experience to GCK.”

“Being a two-time runner up in EuroRX, he’s already demonstrated he’s ready to challenge for a Championship, so now it’s on GCK to deliver him a good car too!

Along with securing the services of Grosset-Janin, DTM ace Scheider joins the team in a development role.

“Having Timo on board to support with initial testing is already a big win for GCK – Timo’s experience is proving valuable as we develop the car for the season start in Barcelona.

“We’re working hard right now to ensure GCK ends up on the podium sometime this season! That would be a dream for me as GCK Team Principal to see one of our cars up there.”