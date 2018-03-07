Jérôme Grosset-Janin completes 2018 GCK World RX Line-up

Jérôme Grosset-Janin will join Guerlain Chicherit at GC Kompetition for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy .

The pair will drive the highly anticipated Prodrive-engineered Renault Megane R.S. RX which will see development work carried out by Timo Scheider.

“The arrival of GC Kompetition with the new Renault Megane R.S. RX has been one of the big stories ahead the 2018 World RX season and I cannot wait to see it going up against the best in the world with Jérôme and Guerlain at the wheel.” commented World RX Managing Director for IMG, Paul Bellamy.

“It’s great to see Jérôme getting a full-time drive in World RX this season as part of this exciting project and I can think of no better choice than Timo to lead that all-important development and ensure the Megane R.S. RX laps as fast as it looks.”

Grosset-Janin has already had a taste of World RX action along with taking the runner-up spot in the FIA European Rallycross Championship in both 2015 and 2016.

“GCK has developed an awesome project, and for the team to have partnered with Prodrive’s technical expertise gives me great confidence in the project. Thanks to an innovative and bold technical design, the Megane R.S. RX looks super aggressive.” said Grosset-Janin.

“When I first had a look at the car, I got really excited. It transcends the usual way of how things have been done so far and represents what really gets me inspired and motivated: to think outside the box and dare to go big.

“Driving at a very high level is every child’s dream and I’m impatient and ambitious to drive at the highest level of the world championship this year.”