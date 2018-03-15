Higgins and Scott Commit to BRX in 2018.

Both Mark Higgins and Andy Scott will compete in a full-season of Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross in 2018.

Having previously announced to be driving in the opening two race weekends of the season, triple British Rally Champion Higgins has now confirmed he will enter with a full season of action in an Albatec Racing Peugeot 207 Supercar.

In partnership with both Eddie Stobart Logistics and the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering, Higgins will compete in the series beginning this weekend at the new Silverstone Rallycross track, alongside teammate and Albatec Team Principal Andy Scott.

“I’m very excited about our first event together, and the opportunity to race on a rallycross circuit with other cars, and no co-driver this time!! There is naturally a lot to learn at the weekend, but I have the support of a great team and their years of experience.” said Higgins. “The entry is amazing, hopefully we can grab some good points to start the season.”

Scott returns to BRX after a two year absence and the pair this week tested both cars. Interestingly, because of the tie-up with the NCME, Higgins machine has been prepared at the centre’s campus in Bolton and is a 2017-spec car, while Scott’s 208 will be built to the latest 2018-spec.

“I’m very pleased to be competing back in the UK and supporting the British Rallycross Championship, which has improved significantly in the two years I’ve been absent. I’m also excited to be partnering with Mark Higgins and all our partners, and especially pleased to welcome on board Eddie Stobart Logistics.” added Scott. “It looks like being a fantastic year for British RX which has grown on the back of increased rallycross globally.”

This weekend will see eleven NCME students attend the event at Silverstone to provide them with an opportunity to work alongside the Albatec engineers on Higgins’ car during the day’s action.

The opening round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship sees series regulars such as Kevin Proctor and Julian Godfrey go up against drivers such as defending World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson and WRC legend Sébastien Loeb as they prepare for the WRX round at Silverstone later in the season.