IDEC Sport Withdraw from Le Mans Reserve List

Pooling all their efforts in t0 the 2018 European Le Mans Series, IDEC Sport have withdrawn the ELMS #27 from this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans reserve entry list.

The team expanded into a two car effort for the 2018 season, and had already had the #48 IDEC entry confirmed for a spot on the 2018 Le Mans grid.

Thinking that it would be best to keep the #27 team fully focused on their ELMS commitments, as these have already been confirmed, they have decided to pull the car from the reserve entry list, meaning only one IDEC Sport car will be appearing at the French endurance classic.

The #48 was granted access to the 24-hour race in the FIA World Endurance Championship pre-season press conference that happened earlier this month.

Paul Lafargue will be joined by Paul Loup Chatin in the Le Mans-entry #48 car whilst the third driver is yet to be announced. Nicolas Minassian joins the team this season as their new Sporting Director.

IDEC Sport justified their decision to pull #27 off the reserve entry list with the following statement: “By concentrating its forces and skills on a single car, the [#48] LMP2, the IDEC SPORT team gives itself the best chance to increase its performance and obtain the best results possible that match the new ambitions of this crew.”

IDEC’s withdrawal from the Le Mans reserve entry list means that, unofficially, only seven teams remain on the list.

ARC Bratislava was the first team to remove themselves from the list.

APM Monaco Team KCMG are at the top of the list, looking for a chance to take on the LMP2 filed, while BAR1 Motorsport is at the bottom of the seven waiting for confirmation of entry.