Juncos Racing extend deal with Rene Binder to six races

Juncos Racing has extended their contract with Austrian racing driver Rene Binder to an extra two races in this year’s Verizon IndyCar Series. Binder, who is sharing the #32 Chevrolet with reigning Indy Lights driver Kyle Kaiser, will race in a further eight races of the 2018 season.

Binder, a former Formula V8 3.5 race winner, was signed on a part-time contract for four of the seventeen races that make up the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule. He has already made his debut in the series at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and was set to also race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama as well as Toronto and Mid-Ohio.

Now, Binder will add the two races that make up the Chevrolet Duel in Detroit that will take place on June 2 and June 3. This takes Juncos Racing’s 2018 schedule up to ten races, with Kaiser taking to the track for the remaining four races that include Phoenix, Long Beach, the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis 500.

Binder said back when his deal with Juncos was announced that he had hoped to add more races to his schedule for 2018. It is still possible that Juncos could choose to put Rene in another one of the seven races left on the calendar, however, it is unlikely to be any of the oval races. This would leave Road America, Portland and Sonoma as possible candidates for further on-track action for Binder.

At the time of his contract announcement back in January, Binder said that he was “honoured” to be joining IndyCar for 2018:

“I have been a huge fan of INDYCAR and what the series has to offer to me as a driver.” said Binder, “I had a hard decision to make this year on which path I would take in my career, and I am confident that I made the right decision.”

Binder’s next on-track appearance will be in the third round of the championship, the 2018 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at Barber Motorsports Park on April 22.