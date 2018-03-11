Karting champion Pulling joins TCR for Ginetta Junior campaign

Karting champion Abbi Pulling will join the Ginetta Junior grid with Total Control Racing for the 2018 championship.

Pulling will make her car racing debut alongside a Super One Series campaign, where she aims to defend her Junior TKM title.

“So pleased to say I will be on the grid at Brands Hatch for the first round of the Ginetta Junior championship,” Pulling said.

“After a very productive test day I am very happy that Lee Brookes and Total Control Racing will be running the car for me and can’t wait to get out there with the team again.”

Pulling spent 2017 competing in the Super One Series, where she became the first junior female driver to win a Super One title.

She was also one of six young drivers to make it to the final of last year’s Ginetta Junior scholarship competition, finishing third overall.

Pulling is the third driver to be confirmed for TCR’s 2018 squad, competing alongside Patrick Kibble and Ruben del Sarte.