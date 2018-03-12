Karting Champion Taoufik Steps up to Eurocup with Arden Motorsport

Moroccan teenager Sami Taoufik will make the leap from karting into single seaters in 2018 after joining Arden Motorsport in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series.

The fifteen-year-old 2017 CIK-FIA European OK champion only made his single-seater debut last month but took a second and a fourth place finish at the Dubai Autodrome in the Formula 4 UAE series.

“I’m very excited to race this season with a spectacular team and strong team-mates,” said Taoufik. “After the winter test programme, I feel very comfortable in the car and ready to start preseason testing on the front foot.”

Taoufik joins Oscar Piastri and Aleksandr Vartanyan in the line-up for 2018, and Arden Motorsport Formula Renault Team Manager Ben Salter, said the teenager made a big impression on the team during testing despite having never sat in the 2.0-litre machine before.

“With the announcement of Sami, I’m pleased to confirm our 3-car line up for our second year in Eurocup,” said Salter. “Sami made a strong impression during his winter test programme, especially considering the fact that he had never driven a Eurocup car before car before.

“Sami definitely has a lot of talent, which is the most important thing, and with the support of Arden he will be able to showcase his talents on the Eurocup scene this year.”