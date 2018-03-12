Martinez Makes Eurocup Move with AVF by Adrian Vallés

Eliseo Martinez will make the switch from EuroFormula Open to the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series in 2018, joining the AVF by Adrian Vallés outfit.

The seventeen-year-old will line-up alongside fellow Spaniard Xavier Lloveras as well as Mexican racer Axel Matus and Colombian Christian Muñoz in AVF’s 2018 line-up, having raced with Teo Martin Motorsport in last years EuroFormula Open championship, putting in some impressive performances on his way to twelfth place in the championship.

Martinez is excited to make the move into Eurocup, and after feeling winter testing went well, he has high hopes for a strong second season in single-seaters.

“I have great hopes for 2018. It will be a very hard championship featuring the best drivers in the world,” said Martinez. “I fought with them in kart racing in the past, and it will be equally challenging to adapt to the new category.

“On the other hand, I am sure that AVF will give me great support. We already had the chance to work together in winter testing which went well enough. This is why I decided to try my hand at the Eurocup.”

Team principal Adrian Vallés is happy with the four drivers they have in their cars, and hopes they enable the team to be a competitive entity in 2018.

“Eliseo is the fourth driver joining our ranks for the upcoming Eurocup season and I’m very happy with that,” said Vallés. “We have four young and potentially very fast guys, which obviously raises our hopes to be competitive.”