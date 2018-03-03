Max Defourny Stays in Eurocup with MP Motorsport Switch

Max Defourny will stay in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship for a third consecutive season, with the Belgian having made the switch to MP Motorsport.

After two race-winning seasons with R-ace GP, the highly rated nineteen-year-old makes the switch to Dutch outfit MP to link up with Alex Peroni and Christian Lundgaard in an exciting-looking line-up, and although he was expected to make the jump up into the FIA European Formula 3 Championship this year, he feels staying in Eurocup will benefit his career more.

“I’m very excited to sign with MP Motorsport,” said Defourny. “Staying in Eurocup is probably not what most people expected to happen but we thought it was the best decision for my career.

“We’re really happy with where we are now and with the team atmosphere; the meetings we’ve had have been very good and everyone has enjoyed the presence of each other and there’s confidence from both sides to get the job done.”

Defourny has only one target in 2018 and that is to take the championship that has eluded him previously, having finished third and fourth respectively in the previous two years,

“This year I’m committed to proving that last year was not the real me and there were other things going on that stopped me reaching my full potential,” said Defourny. “I want to be champion this year, it’s as simple as that. The team this year has a real family feel to it and it is a really positive atmosphere which will help my development going forward.

“Of course Spa and Monaco are important races but we need to bring the same level of intensity to every race weekend not just the special rounds. This year we will be pushing for wins in every race but, of course, it would be special to win at Monaco after finishing on the podium the last two years.”