All-new Jaguar i-Pace demonstrates its credentials as a major player in EV market

The all-new Jaguar i-Pace was unveiled today at Vienna ahead of the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March. The new new Jaguar has proved itself to be more than a match for the finest SUV, the Tesla Model X P100D in a show-down of accelerating and breaking at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mitch Evans piloted the Jaguar, with Indy 500 and Indycar champion Tony Kanaan taking to the wheel of the Tesla Model X P100D. It was a test of accelerating and braking: from 0-60 mph and then back to 0 mph, with the winner being the one who completed it in the shortest distance.

Kanaan took to the wheel of the Tesla Model X base model as a test run, which the Jaguar comprehensively beat. Then, he lined the P100D alongside the new Jaguar, which fell short against the Jaguar in terms of acceleration and braking performance.

The i-Pace has a state of the art 90 KWh Lithium-ion battery, which offers performance of 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and increased practicality of a 480 km range and 80% charging time of 40 minutes using a DC (100KW) rapid charging.

The i-Pace will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show on the 6 March, and is on sale now in the UK from £63,495.

This latest Jaguar electric SUV is a demonstration of (Jaguar Land Rover) JLR putting the knowing gained in Formula E into action on the road ahead of the Mexico City e-Prix this weekend.

But with rivals Mercedes and Audi are releasing similar EV’s later this year in the Mercedes EQ and the Audi E-Tron Quattro, it will be interesting to monitor how Jaguar fares in this market in the future…