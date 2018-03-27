Pasma switches to Arden for F4 championship challenge

Podium finisher Patrik Pasma will switch to Arden Motorsport for his second season in the British Formula 4 championship.

The Finnish driver made his F4 debut with Carlin last season, taking four overall podiums on his way to seventh in the championship.

With Carlin sitting the 2018 season out, Pasma will move to Arden for his second year in the series, completing the team’s four-car line up.

“I’m very excited to start the new season with a new team,” he said. “This will be my second season in British F4 and I am determined to challenge for the title. Can’t wait to get my racing helmet on.”

Pasma will run alongside Ginetta Junior graduate Sebastian Priaulx and Red Bull Juniors Jack Doohan and Dennis Hauger.

“So far, he’s shown impressive pace right from the first test,” said team manager Ben Bloomfield.

“We have always been in it to win it and, with Patrik, we believe we can. However, it will be no easy task against out competitors which have shown very strongly in the preseason testing.

“Patrik is very focused and is great to work with. He is in good shape having been working on his fitness throughout the winter and has the championship firmly in his sights.”

Pasma finished fifth overall in the most recent official test day, 0.623s slower than the best time of the day, set by team-mate Hauger.