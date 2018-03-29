Thompson to line-up for Münnich Motorsport in opening WTCR events

Double British Touring Car champion James Thompson will take part in the first five races of the FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in place of team owner and driver René Münnich.

Münnich had been scheduled to take part in this seasons WTCR but business commitments and a focus on the FIA World Rallycross Championship has forced the German to step aside and for Thompson to fill up the vacant seat.

The five WTCR races he will take part in take place at Morocco, Hungary, Germany, Netherlands and Portugal.

The 43 year old Brit is no stranger to ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport having raced for the team in the 2016 World Touring Car Championship, he will be joining Yann Ehrlacher and Esteban Guerrieri in the Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Dominik Greiner, Team manager says, “We all at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport are very happy to welcome back James Thompson,

we are delighted to see him behind the wheel of the Honda Civic Type R TCR alongside Esteban and Yann. For the moment we confirm James for the first part of the 2018 season.”

James didn’t have to be asked twice when receiving the call from René, “I was sat at home when René called and asked if I fancy doing a few races,

it took me 30 seconds to make up my mind. It’s great and a real surprise. It’s really nice to be back. I remember it being a great team atmosphere from 2016.”

It is unknown who will be taking part in the final five WTCR races for the team.