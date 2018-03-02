MotoGP

Vinales Puts Yamaha on Top at Qatar Test

Maverick Vinales - Photo Credit: Movistar Yamaha

Maverick Vinales gave Movistar Yamaha a timely boost by topping the timesheets on day one of the final pre-season test at Losail. The team endured a tough test in Thailand two weeks ago but Vinales showed a return of the form that saw him win in Qatar at the start of last season, edging out Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Many riders waited for the sun to set before carrying out any meaningful running with the season opener at the same venue scheduled to take place under floodlights. Once darkness had descended, the times quickly began to tumble with Valentino Rossi breaking into the 1:55s to lead his team-mate Vinales. Around the halfway mark, Jorge Lorenzo hit the front for Ducati, but Vinales would ultimately lead the session aboard a Yamaha sporting new aerodynamic upgrades.

Ducati maintained second spot at a circuit that has suited them in the past, although it was Andrea Dovizioso who ended the night as Vinales’ nearest challenger. Andrea Iannone took a superb third as Suzuki look to finalise their package for the season and avoid the errors that plagued them throughout 2017 once their machine was homologated.

Johann Zarco was just 0.133s off the pace in fourth ahead of Lorenzo and Alex Rins on the second Suzuki while Valentino Rossi slipped to seventh, just ahead of Danilo Petrucci and a trio of Hondas, with Cal Crutchlow, Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa ninth, tenth and eleventh respectively.

 

2018 MotoGP Pre-Season Testing: Losail (Day One)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:55.053
24. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:55.104
329. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:55.107
45. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:55.186
599. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:55.423
642. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:55.432
746. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:55.432
89. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:55.528
935. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:55.536
1093. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:55.545
1126. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:55.555
1243. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:55.688
1319. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:55.848
1430. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:55.853
1545. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:55.931
1653. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:56.029
1741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:56.062
1817. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:56.268
1944. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:56.275
2038. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:56.421
2121. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:56.608
2255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:56.731
2312. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:57.292
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:57.713

