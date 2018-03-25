WIN Tickets to the Road to Gymkhana GRiD London Film Premiere

We are giving away a pair of tickets to the World Premiere of new film ROAD TO GYMKHANA GRiD to three lucky winners!

The event is taking place on the evening of Tuesday 27 March in London, Gymkhana cars will be on display, there will be a drinks reception, screening of the film, and a number of the sport’s top athletes will be in attendance.

ROAD TO GYMKHANA GRiD is a feature length documentary following eight world-class drivers’ journey from their home towns to Johannesburg, South Africa, to compete in the world drifting championship event. The film will air on INSIGHT TV – the most adventurous TV channel in the world – on the evening of Saturday 14 April.

Gymkhana Grid was born from the mind of rally driver and viral superstar Ken Block who, to improve his racing skills, designed a competition where drivers battle to show off techniques on a complex course in both highly-tuned rally cars and production vehicles.

ROAD TO GYMKAHNA GRiD: 14 April only on INSIGHT TV (Sky channel 564 & online at INSIGHT.tv).

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the World Premiere on Tuesday 27 March, just answer this simple question:

Who is the creator of Gymkhana Grid? * Jenson Button Ken Block Martin Truex Jr.

Winners will be notified on the afternoon Monday 26 March via email and mobile.