Zengő Motorsport gives Norbert Nagy WTCR chance

FIA WTCR presented by OSCARO team Zengő Motorsport have announced that Hungarian Norbert Nagy will be driving for the organisation in the new 30 race series.

The 23 year old will drive a SEAT Cupra TCR for the team after a strong showing in a SEAT for Zengő in the European Touring Car Cup last season, where he came second in the drivers standings following 6 podium finishes including one win.

Nagy believes that 2018 is a better time than any to start his World Touring Car career. He commented, “I’m very happy to drive against all the legendary racers in WTCR.

“The TCR car is the best touring car because we can do some very nice racing. Because of this I always hoped that one day the world series could go with these types of car so we can really fight and now it’s happening, so it’s the best time for me to start my world career.”

Zengő team principal Zoltán Zengő was pleased with his capture of Nagy’s signature, “We are proud that Norbert Nagy will be one of our drivers. He is a good driver and we are very happy to have signed him.”

The second Zengő Motorsport seat is to be announced later this week.