2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup schedule released

NASCAR has released the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series schedule, which features an identical order to the 2018 slate as no new tracks have been added and dates have not been switched.

Like in years past, the season will kick off with the exhibition Clash race at Daytona International Speedway to start Speedweeks. The first points race, the 61st Daytona 500, will take place on 17 February. Following a trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the series begins its three-race West Coast Swing in March before returning east-side for the Martinsville Speedway event. There will be three bye weeks: 21 April for Easter, along with 16 June and 25 August.

Six races will be held on Saturdays: Richmond Raceway (13 April), Kansas Speedway (11 May), Daytona (6 July), Kentucky Speedway (13 July), Bristol Motor Speedway (17 August), and the return to Richmond (21 September). With the exception of the Can-Am Duel on Thursday 14 February, all other races will continue to be run on Sundays.

The playoffs will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second season in a row, doing so on 15 September, while the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be on 17 November. While the track order remains the same for the playoffs, the schedule does not state whether Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to use the road course for the Bank of America 500 (2019’s is scheduled for 29 September); 2018 will be the first year on the roval.

Despite rumors and discussions about adding new tracks to the schedule, which have included interest from Austin’s Circuit of the Americas (which currently hosts Formula One‘s United States Grand Prix), it is unlikely any radical changes will be made until the current track contracts expire in 2021.

The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series schedules will be released at a later time.

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule