Alonso – “I will be fit, prepared and ready”

While Fernando Alonso is in Bahrain this weekend for the second race of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World championship, his FIA World Endurance Championship team Toyota Gazoo Racing are getting their season underway at the Prologue event at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Despite missing out on the two-day test session, Alonso is confident that he can be ready for the start of the season at Spa Francorchamps ahead of his first 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“To race on the best circuits in the world like Le Mans, and with one of the best teams like Toyota, is a privilege and a dream come true for me.” said Alonso.

“The car is amazing; something very special. The technology that the LMP1 hybrid cars have was unthinkable a few years ago.

“Thanks to the team, the performance should be there because they have the experience of Le Mans and WEC.

“I think I am in the right place with the right team. I’m very excited about this project. I cannot wait for June but I know before this big event I need to do testing, simulator work and the race at Spa because I need to respect Le Mans. I will be fit, prepared and ready.”