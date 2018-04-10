Moto3

Bezzecchi Claims Breakthrough Win in Argentina

Marco Bezzecchi - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Marco Bezzecchi backed up his early season promise with a magnificent maiden victory in the Argentine Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo. The Italian rider led from start to finish on his way to a comfortable victory in mixed conditions, handing KTM their first victory since Mugello last season.

Rain had fallen in the hours prior to the race but a hint of a dry line created confusion as the start approached. Many opted for wet tyres, or a combination of slick and wet rubber, but championship leader Jorge Martin took the bizarre decision to pit at the end of the formation lap. The Spaniard was forced to wait while his mechanics changed his Honda to dry tyres, but the race start wouldn’t wait for him, leaving him a quarter of a lap behind.

Bezzecchi was never going to be within reach, however quick the slick-shod Honda would become late in proceedings, as the PruestelGP rider took an unchallenged win from Aron Canet who won a last lap battle with Fabio Di Giannantonio for second, a result that earned him the championship lead after two rounds. This was a positive end to a weekend which started in controversial fashion for the Spaniard who was lucky to escape penalty for wiping out Makar Yurchenko in FP1.

Enea Bastianini scored his first points of 2018 in fourth ahead of Adam Norrodin while 16-year-old rookie Alonso Lopez finished a magnificent sixth. Lorenzo Dalla Porta was seventh, narrowly pipping Niccolo Antonelli, while home favourite Gabriel Rodrigo beat polesitter Tony Arbolino to ninth. As for Martin, he would salvage five points for eleventh.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
112. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP41:43.82225
244. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+4.68920
321. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+4.96316
433. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+5.81813
57. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+9.11211
672. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+13.34910
748. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+13.9259
823. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+14.3638
919. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+16.5737
1014. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+24.2996
1188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+25.3735
1242. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+26.0604
1316. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+26.3763
1484. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+26.4882
1511. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy+26.5371
1671. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+29.252
1717. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+32.937
1841. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+33.892
1927. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+37.665
2022. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+38.202
2124. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+1:02.305
2240. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+1:17.384
2365. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing+1:36.986
2476. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power+1 Lap
NC5. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+2 Laps
NC10. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+3 Laps
NC75. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+4 Laps
NC8. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+5 Laps

