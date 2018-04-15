China Result ‘definitely not the one we were aiming for’ – Arrivabene

Maurizio Arrivabene admitted Scuderia Ferrari were expecting a very different result in the Chinese Grand Prix than third and eighth, particularly as the team started the race with both cars on the front row of the grid.

Kimi Räikkönen started second but finished third, but team-mate Sebastian Vettel ended eighth from pole position after a collision with Max Verstappen caused damage that lost him both time and positions before the chequered flag.

Vettel had already lost the lead to Valtteri Bottas in the pit stop sequence, but Arrivabene feels the variables of the race, which was turned on its head by the timing of the safety car for a collision between the two Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda drivers that left debris strewn across the track, cost Ferrari a significantly better result.

“Today’s result was definitely not the one we were aiming for, given that we were starting from the front row,” said Arrivabene. “Our race pace wasn’t bad, but this was a Grand Prix in which the many variables made the difference.

“Kimi made it to the podium and Sebastian limited the damage in a car which, after the collision, was not in the best of conditions for a fight.”

With the pace of the SF71-H not in question at this point of the season, Arrivabene insists it is important for the team to keep their focus as they turn their attention to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the end on the month.

“Now it’s important for us to maintain concentration and determination, already thinking about the next race in Baku,” said Arrivabene.