Drugovich Takes Dominant Pole Position for Estoril Opener

Felipe Drugovich secured the first pole position of the 2018 EuroFormula Open season on Saturday morning, with the Brazilian ending more than four-tenths of a second clear of the field at the Circuito de Estoril.

The RP Motorsport driver, one of the pre-season favourites for the title in 2018, set a best time of 1:31.833s, 0.408 seconds clear of countryman Matheus Iorio from Carlin Motorsport, while Marcos Siebert of Campos Racing and Bent Viscaal of Teo Martin Motorsport ensured four different teams filled the first four slots on the grid.

Viscaal’s lap of 1:32.445s ensured the young Dutch driver was the best placed of the rookie drivers in the field, but it still meant he trailed Drugovich by more than six-tenths of a second.

Guilherme Samaia put his RP Motorsport machine into fifth ahead of Carlin’s American racer Cameron Das, while Jannes Fittje was Drivex School’s leading competitor in seventh, with the German ending 0.849 seconds down on Drugovich’s pole time.

Petru Florescu and Calan Williams were eighth and tenth for Fortec Motorsport, either side of Drivex School’s Lukas Dunner, the second best of the rookies.

Race one gets underway later this afternoon, with Drugovich aiming to start the season in the same way as he ended 2017, with a victory.

Circuito de Estoril Race 1 Qualifying Result