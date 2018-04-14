Felipe Drugovich Dominates Season Opener at Estoril

Felipe Drugovich led from start to finish to win the opening race of the EuroFormula Open season at the Circuito de Estoril on Saturday, with the Brazilian dominating from lights out to chequered flag.

The RP Motorsport driver was untroubled throughout, and ultimately clinched victory by 6.690 seconds over Matheus Iorio, with the Carlin Motorsport also having a relatively straightforward run to second.

One of the stars early on in the race was Cameron Das, who climbed from sixth to fourth on the opening couple of turns, before edging ahead of Marcos Siebert on lap two. He pulled a small gap out on the Argentine racer but saw him come back at him in the closing laps, the duo finishing just 0.102 seconds apart at the chequered flag.

Bent Viscaal forced Guilherme Samaia into an early mistake to grab fifth position on track for Teo Martin Motorsport, with the Dutchman then pulling away from the Brazilian as he came under attack from first Lukas Dunner and then Jannes Fittje.

Dunner managed to find a way ahead of the RP Motorsport driver to claim sixth place, but Fittje could not follow suit, with the Drivex School racer being forced to settle for eighth behind Samaia, while Yves Baltas of Campos Racing took ninth.

Aldo Festante finished tenth on the road but a one-second time penalty for track limit offences meant he dropped behind RP Motorsport team-mate Michael Benyahia in the final result, with the Moroccan claiming the final point on offer as a result.

There was only one retirement from the race, with Petru Florescu enduring a tough afternoon for Fortec Motorsports, running off track a few times before retiring in the pits with damage.

Circuito de Estoril Race 1 Result