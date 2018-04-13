EuroFormula Open

Felipe Drugovich Heads the Field on Practice Day in Portugal

Felipe Drugovich was quickest in practice on Friday
Felipe Drugovich ended the opening practice day of the 2018 EuroFormula Open season on top, with the Brazilian edging out Marcos Siebert by just 0.010 seconds at the Circuito de Estoril on Friday.

Every one of the sixteen drivers on show this weekend in Portugal improved their time in the afternoon session, meaning Bent Viscaal, the pacesetter during the morning session, ended down in tenth position overall!

Drugovich’s best lap of 1:33.289s ensured RP Motorsport led the way ahead of Siebert of Campos Racing, with the second-placed Argentine driver making the switch to EuroFormula Open following a season in the GP3 Series in 2017.

Lukas Dunner made it three different teams inside the top three, with the Drivex School driver ending 0.255 seconds behind Drugovich, but the Austrian’s best time ensured he ended the day as the best rookie.

Jannes Fittje was 0.385 seconds back in fourth, also for Drivex School, with the German ahead of RP Motorsport duo Aldo Festante and Alex Karkosik, with Petru Florescu the best placed Fortec Motorsport driver in seventh.

Guilherme Samaia made it four RP Motorsport drivers inside the top eight, with Matheus Iorio of Carlin and Viscaal of Teo Martin Motorsport rounding out the top ten.

Qualifying for race one takes place on Saturday morning, with the race taking place later in the day, while everything will be repeated on Sunday for race two.

Circuito de Estoril Free Practice Results (Combined)

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME AMTIME PM
14Felipe DrugovichBRZRP Motorsport1:42.4951:33.289
218Marcus SiebertARGCampos Racing1:35.0971:33.299
38Lukas DunnerAUTDrivex School1:35.1601:33.544
47Jannes FittjeGERDrivex School1:42.7721:33.674
551Aldo FestanteITARP Motorsport1:44.4371:34.053
61Alex KarkosikPOLRP Motorsport1:43.0531:34.120
719Petru FlorescuROMFortec Motorsport1:34.9841:34.451
877Guilherme SamaiaBRZRP Motorsport1:35.8471:34.481
934Matheus IorioBRZCarlin1:34.9001:34.636
1010Bent ViscaalNEDTeo Martin Motorsport1:34.6651:34.645
1132Moritz Muller-CrepponSWITeo Martin Motorsport1:36.1731:34.940
1228Cameron DasUSACarlin1:36.0821:35.110
1312Christian HahnBRZDrivex School1:35.7191:35.338
143Michael BenyahiaMORRP Motorsport1:44.0261:35.554
1521Calan WilliamsAUSFortec Motorsport1:35.6221:35.612
1615Yves BaltasUSACampos Racing1:37.3841:36.281

