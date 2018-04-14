Fewtrell Completes Pole Double at Paul Ricard as R-ace GP go 1-2-3

Max Fewtrell doubled up in Qualifying as he took his second pole position of the opening Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with Renault Sport Academy drivers once again playing a starring role in the session.

The British racer set a best time of 2:02.456s in the second of the two groups to give R-ace GP pole position for the opening race of the weekend, having already taken pole position for Sunday’s second race during Friday’s first Qualifying session.

Logan Sargeant was quickest in the opening group on Saturday morning, but the young American will start second after ending four-tenths of a second slower than Fewtrell’s best, but the result did ensure race one will see a R-ace GP 1-2-3 on the grid with Victor Martins, the second of Renault’s young stars third.

Yifei Ye was the best placed of the Josef Kaufmann Racing drivers in fourth after ending second fastest in his group behind Sargeant, while row three will see another Renault Sport Academy star, MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard, line-up alongside Oscar Piastri of Arden Motorsport.

Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar and JD Motorsport’s Lorenzo Colombo will share row four, while former Red Bull Junior Richard Verschoor of Josef Kaufmann Racing will line-up on row five alongside current Red Bull-backed Neil Verhagen of Tech 1 Racing.

Circuit Paul Ricard Race 1 Qualifying Result