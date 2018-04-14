Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

Fewtrell Completes Pole Double at Paul Ricard as R-ace GP go 1-2-3

Max Fewtrell - R-ace GP
Credit: Thomas Fenetre / DPPI

Max Fewtrell doubled up in Qualifying as he took his second pole position of the opening Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with Renault Sport Academy drivers once again playing a starring role in the session.

The British racer set a best time of 2:02.456s in the second of the two groups to give R-ace GP pole position for the opening race of the weekend, having already taken pole position for Sunday’s second race during Friday’s first Qualifying session.

Logan Sargeant was quickest in the opening group on Saturday morning, but the young American will start second after ending four-tenths of a second slower than Fewtrell’s best, but the result did ensure race one will see a R-ace GP 1-2-3 on the grid with Victor Martins, the second of Renault’s young stars third.

Yifei Ye was the best placed of the Josef Kaufmann Racing drivers in fourth after ending second fastest in his group behind Sargeant, while row three will see another Renault Sport Academy star, MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard, line-up alongside Oscar Piastri of Arden Motorsport.

Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar and JD Motorsport’s Lorenzo Colombo will share row four, while former Red Bull Junior Richard Verschoor of Josef Kaufmann Racing will line-up on row five alongside current Red Bull-backed Neil Verhagen of Tech 1 Racing.

Circuit Paul Ricard Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
11Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP2:02.456
22Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP2:02.908
34Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP2:02.730
416Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing2:02.935
531Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport2:03.178
641Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport2:03.041
722Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing2:03.181
861Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport2:03.227
912Richard VerschoorNEDJosef Kaufmann Racing2:03.298
1021Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing2:03.242
1132Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport2:03.662
123Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP2:03.431
1342Alexander VartanyanRUSArden Motorsport2:03.814
1433Max DefournyBELMP Motorsport2:03.552
1563Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport2:03.929
1687Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports2:03.661
1752Xavier LloverasESPAVF by Adrian Valles2:04.011
1853Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles2:03.756
1911Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing2:04.051
2062Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport2:03.817
2185Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports2:04.067
2223Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing2:04.173
2343Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport2:04.341
2451Axel MatosMEXAVF by Adrian Valles2:04.245
2524Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing2:04.409
2684Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports2:04.487
2754Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles2:04.811

