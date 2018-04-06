Finlay Crocker – “I race because I enjoy it!”

Finlay Crocker is racing in the TCR UK Series for 2018. The Scottish driver has competed in both the TCR Italy Series and the TCR Germany Series in recent seasons for VFR Racing.

Crocker spoke with The Checkered Flag as he gave his thoughts on the new UK Series as well as offering some insight to his new Honda and some of his favourite circuits where he would love to race the car.

You are the only driver on the grid with a 2018 Honda Civic TCR, so what differences have you found in comparison with the 2017 car?

“Chassis wise the 2018 car is phenomenal, its a really big step up on last years car with a lot more grip to play with. Unfortunately we’re lacking a few ponies in the engine department but we’re working on that,” explained the Scottish driver.

“The drive-ability of the car is great and the focus seems to be on getting the power down early for good corner speed and exit. The handling of the car has great potential and we’re looking forward to developing it further.”

With previous experience of racing in both Italy and Germany, you’re already familiar with the TCR concept. What are your thoughts on the affordability of the TCR concept?

“First and foremost I race because and I enjoy it. I think that TCR cars are very driveable cars by their nature and that a good driver will soon have a handle on the car so that they can drive it competitively,” said the VFR Racing pilot.

“The value for money that TCR offers in regards to maintenance and running costs is very good compared to a BTCC car, with a TCR car being operated more consistently and competitively at a much more affordable cost.”

With the first weekend of racing for the new UK series upon us, have you set yourself any goals for the season ahead?

“I want to do well and to make sure that we are in the title hunt. In the first Free Practice session on Friday we were fastest in mixed conditions and that’s a good indicator for the weekend ahead,” explained Crocker.

“I feel that if we can have some decent racing over the first few events and score some good points that I’ll be happy to be in the mix and to spring a few surprises during the year.”

As well as competing in the TCR UK Series, if you could anywhere race in other TCR Series around the world with the new Honda where would you go?

“If the budget allows it, I would love to have a guest entry at Imola. Its an amazing circuit and the TCR cars go well there. You know its quick when your windscreen pops inwards as you arrive at Tamburello hard on the brakes!” explained the Honda driver.

“I would love to take the Honda to Australia and run it around Bathurst, that would be an amazing feeling to take the car around that iconic circuit. I understand that there could be a TCR Australia Series next year so you never know.”