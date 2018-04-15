EuroFormula Open

Florescu Takes Sunday Pole in Thrilling Estoril Qualifying Session

Petru Florescu - Fortec Motorsports
Credit: GT Sport

Petru Florescu came out on top of a thrilling Qualifying session for race two of the EuroFormula Open weekend at the Circuito de Estoril, with just 0.021 seconds separating the top three.

The Romanian, the opening races only retirement on Saturday in Portugal, took pole position for race two with a lap of 1:45.210s, with the Fortec Motorsports driver ending just 0.001 seconds ahead of Marcos Siebert of Campos Racing, while race one winner Felipe Drugovich was third, just 0.010 seconds further back in third for RP Motorsport.

Behind the top three, Jannes Fittje will start fourth for Drivex School ahead of Cameron Das of Carlin Motorsport, while Bent Viscaal made it six different teams inside the top six for Teo Martin Motorsport, with the Dutchman ending just over four-tenths of a second off the pole time.

RP Motorsport duo Aldo Festante and Guilherme Samaia will share row four for Sunday’s second race, while the top ten is rounded out by Fortec Motorsport’s Calan Williams and Drivex School’s Lukas Dunner.

Saturday’s runner-up, Matheus Iorio, could not repeat his front row Qualifying performance on Sunday, and will start outside the top ten in eleventh, alongside Teo Martin Motorsport’s Moritz Müller-Creppon.

Circuito de Estoril Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
119Petru FlorescuROMFortec Motorsport1:45.210
218Marcus SiebertARGCampos Racing1:45.211
34Felipe DrugovichBRZRP Motorsport1:45.221
47Jannes FittjeGERDrivex School1:45.483
528Cameron DasUSACarlin1:45.571
610Bent ViscaalNEDTeo Martin Motorsport1:45.629
751Aldo FestanteITARP Motorsport1:45.911
877Guilherme SamaiaBRZRP Motorsport1:46.020
921Calan WilliamsAUSFortec Motorsport1:46.107
108Lukas DunnerAUTDrivex School1:46.225
1134Matheus IorioBRZCarlin1:46.306
1232Moritz Muller-CrepponSWITeo Martin Motorsport1:46.423
133Michael BenyahiaMORRP Motorsport1:46.503
1415Yves BaltasUSACampos Racing1:47.073
151Alex KarkosikPOLRP Motorsport1:47.195
1612Christian HahnBRZDrivex SchoolNo Time

Related Posts

Felipe Drugovich - RP Motorsport
Felipe Drugovich - RP Motorsport
Felipe Drugovich was quickest in practice on Friday